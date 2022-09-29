Roseburg is turning 150 on Sunday and community organizers are planning to celebrate the entire month of October.
Celebrations kick off at Stewart Park with a 5K fun run/walk, followed by a party in the park. The fun run starts at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Stewart Park, and the party in the park will start at noon.
"We're thrilled to be celebrating this moment in time with our community," Roseburg City Councilor Shelley Briggs Loosley said. "Roseburg has a bright future ahead, and this is the time to celebrate the strong foundation that has been laid over the past 150 years."
Roseburg was incorporated on Oct. 3, 1872, making 2022 the sesquicentennial for the city.
The events scheduled throughout the month are designed to engage and build the community in honoring the past, celebrating the present and building the future.
"It's an incredible honor to be a part of the planning efforts to acknowledge this moment in time for our community," said Sarah Holborow, Roseburg 150 co-chair. "It's our hope that this moment connect everyone — our friends, neighbors, business owners, local youth — and ignites pride and community spirit that lasts for another 150 years."
Throughout the celebrations the city is also asking people to share photos through the city's website. The photos will be microfilmed and archived with the city and the Oregon State Archives. Photos submitted by Oct. 17 may also be featured in the City Connection e-newsletter.
The party in the park will be a community event with speeches, proclamations, entertainment, history, food trucks, birthday cake and ice cream. Jason Heald will be showcasing an original composition, "The Voice," in honor of Roseburg's 150th Anniversary.
The program will dig into the rich history of the area, including those of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, who discovered the Umpqua Valley. A restored life-size cutout of Aaron Rose, the town's founder, will also be present at the celebration.
A time capsule will be buried at 9 a.m. Monday at City Hall with contributions from organizations throughout the city.
Blocktoberfest, an event with local breweries, wineries, food trucks, music, entertainment and vendors, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8.
The Elks Lodge is hosting a birthday dinner on Oct. 15 for up to 180 people, which will include cake, a slideshow and tours of the 115-year-old lodge in downtown Roseburg.
A self-guided ghost tour launched on Oct. 1 and people can pick up a map for the tour at the Roseburg Visitor Center inside Experience Roseburg on 555 SE Kane St. in downtown Roseburg.
Roseburg's annual Halloween celebration "Neewollah Parade" will take place Oct. 31.
