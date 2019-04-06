An eviction complaint has been filed against Roseburg City Councilor Ashley Hicks.
The two-year lease on Hicks’ property expired on Feb. 28, according to court documents, but her landlord, and the plaintiff in the case, Samantha Wethington, says Hicks and her family have continued to live in the house despite being given more than 60-days notice.
Hicks and the other tenants listed in the case, Hicks’ partner and their daughter, said they wanted to enter mediation, but at a Douglas County Circuit Court hearing on March 26, Ronald Sperry, Wethington’s attorney, said they wanted to go to trial. Hicks said in an interview that Wethington’s decision to go to trial is politically-motivated because of her activities on the City Council — Hicks is outspoken about homeless camping.
She said Wethington was part of an effort in Roseburg’s Ward 4, which Hicks represents on the City Council, to recall her from her city position. Hicks said Wethington wants the eviction to become an official part of her tenant history in order to prevent her from finding another residence in Ward 4. Hicks must live within Ward 4 in order to retain her position on the City Council.
The News-Review couldn’t confirm Wethington’s role in the 2017 recall effort because the City of Roseburg doesn’t have a list of voters who signed the petition. The recall didn’t receive enough signatures to be processed.
Clifford Free, who attended the March 26 hearing with Sperry on behalf of Wethington, said Wethington doesn’t wish to comment on the case.
Hicks also said the eviction is retaliatory because of her previous complaints that Wethington has not met the terms of her lease.
In 2017, Wethington attempted to terminate Hicks’ lease for cause. Wethington alleged Hicks allowed trash to accumulate in and around the house, smoked in the house, made improvements to the house without permission — including planting a Japanese maple on the property — and failed to account for other improvements made in exchange for rent, according to court records.
Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Johnson dismissed the 2017 eviction, ruling in favor of Hicks.
Hicks said Wethington failed to make an extensive list of repairs to the property, like repairing broken light fixtures and door handles, according to court records. Hicks also said Wethington failed to remedy rat and spider infestations and remove chemicals, debris and other property from the premises.
“It’s been one thing after another,” Hicks said. “They haven’t done the repair list. I didn’t even have a kitchen. I don’t even have kitchen cabinets. All my stuff in my kitchen is off of a rack. We didn’t have a kitchen sink when we moved in. I was washing my dishes upstairs in my bathtub.”
Hicks said she has been a good tenant and Wethington only wants to take the case to trial to make it harder for her to keep her seat on the City Council.
“They just don’t like us personally,” Hicks said. “We’ve been stable tenants, we’ve done everything that we said we were going to do under our contract. We’ve paid our rent, we’ve been respectful to them even though there has been conflict, and we’re just not going to get a good reference for the last two years? They’re going to try to ding us on our public record?”
She said Wethington has retaliated against her in other ways.
“There’s been all sorts of problems,” Hicks said. “We were out there barbecuing dinner and she took the leaf blower and was just blowing around nothing back there where we were trying to cook dinner.”
Hicks added she thinks Sperry, Wethington’s attorney, also has issues with her personally. Sperry serves on the Roseburg Planning Commission, which deals with housing in the city. Sperry didn’t respond to The News-Review’s requests for comment.
Hicks said she has a couple of leads on other places to live in Ward 4 and that she has been excited to move out of their current residence for a long time.
“I was so excited about moving into a historic home in a historic district, and it was like a dream come true,” Hicks said about the property at issue.
