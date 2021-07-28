Some Roseburg residents with school-aged children may start receiving mail with out-of-state addresses this week.
While it may look suspicious, the contents inside include payments that are intended to make up for school meals that more than 400,000 students throughout Oregon didn’t receive as a result of school closures during the pandemic.
The distribution of Pandemic EBT will act as a way to provide financial support to help families cover the cost of meals impacted by school closures, reduced attendance and remote learning.
Any household with children enrolled in preschool or public school who typically receive free or reduced-priced meals at school are eligible for P-EBT payments.
The first three payments are meant to cover lunches that students would have received last October, November and December.
Benefit amounts distributed per month depend on the status of the school — virtual or hybrid. Those who attended virtually will receive $136 per child. Whereas hybrid students will receive $75 per child. Students who attended in-person do not qualify for P-EBT payments.
Students who received grab-and-go meals from their schools are still eligible for the full benefit amount.
For Jessica Huerta, of Roseburg, news of the payments comes as a relief after a year where many parents found themselves juggling multiple responsibilities.
“I think it will be an awesome thing,” Huerta said. “It’s stressful for parents, especially if you’re lower-income trying to feed your kids healthy food, and working while trying to balance everything.”
Children already enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will have the additional funds loaded onto their parents’ Oregon Trail cards.
Whereas, debit cards with the child’s name on it will be sent to households whose earnings are too high to qualify for food stamps.
The cards function like a traditional debit card and can be used at grocery stores and farmers markets.
Cards started being mailed out last week from South Dakota, which has state officials reminding households not to throw away envelopes because of the out-of-state address. These cards act similar to Oregon Trail Cards and will be reloaded.
Alan Pierce, of Myrtle Creek, thinks the payments will be great in ensuring children get the energy they need to be productive.
“We’ve gotta keep these kids fed,” Pierce said. “They can’t think if they’re hungry.”
With SNAP and EBT benefits, Sarah McGregor, program manager of Feeding Umpqua, has seen a decline in the need for emergency food assistance.
“It really bears out to be true that when you give people more of that benefit to do their own shopping and to make their own choices that they’re much less likely to need to go to food pantries,” McGregor said.
She added that her staff was surprised but felt grateful to receive the extra benefits after a year with at-home instruction.
“Ordinarily with your school-aged children, you’re relying on them eating at school, and that’s a big part of people’s budget’s that you don’t have to think about during the school year,” McGregor said.
Wendy Wilson, director of the Sutherlin and Oakland Food Pantry, echoed how the additional benefits will aid children and families in the community.
“The extra money per month will help our families shop for nutritious food for their children,” Wilson said. “The money they do have can then be used for bills or other expenses they may have. The money will go a long way to mitigate food insecurity in our area.”
In addition, Roseburg Public Schools will continue their Lunch Box Express sites until Aug. 13. Anyone 18 and younger is welcome to stop by for free lunch Monday through Friday.
(1) comment
Good.
Pandemic era programs have lifted about half the poor out of poverty; hunger and malnutrition follow poverty as typhus follows war.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/28/us/politics/covid-poverty-aid-programs.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage
