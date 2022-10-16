Some super creepy neighbors have moved into a Roseburg neighborhood — quite literally.
At the corner of Northwest Cherry Drive and Northwest Holly Avenue, a tattered, scary-looking butler stands in front of a gigantic smiling blowup pumpkin to welcome passersby — day and night. The butler is the frontman for a motley crew of ghouls that have made the Wilson’s front yard their home — just in time for Halloween.
“My husband’s cousin had a 6,000 square foot haunted house in Morgan Hill, California, that shut down after 20 years,” Mariah Wilson, one of the home’s four human occupants, said.
After the cousin decided to hang up the ghoulish collection and move to Reno, the Wilsons inherited their newest “family” members.
“This is 1/10 of the collection and it was decided that our house needed it,” Mariah Wilson said, gesturing to the yard’s ghoulish display. “The collection has 40 different themes. The rest of it is in storage barns in Sutherlin.”
After hauling four box van loads that were crammed full of bodies, parts and pieces, the Wilsons staged their Halloween display in one day. It took five of them to do it.
“I left one day and it was there when I got home that night,” Paula Hayley, who lives across the street, said. “Now I can say we have creepy neighbors.”
A 12-foot-tall skeleton towers in one corner of the yard while another towering boned creature with a pumpkin face stands in another. A grim reaper or two, possibly even three, maybe four or more, lurk between bushes. A variety of skeletons — including those of dogs, large spiders and some traditional ones that are poised to crawl on top of a garage — are cleverly placed about.
Multiple headstones with grim wishes of ‘rest in pieces,’ lots of body parts covered with fake blood and all kinds of other creepy things that literally go bump in the night can all be seen here. The Wilsons say there are too many pieces to count.
Despite the display that looks ready for visitors, they say they aren’t done yet. On Oct. 23, they’ll add strobe lights and fog lights to complete the effect.
“Halloween is definitely my favorite,” Travin Wilson, the 18-year-old who came up with the idea, said. “It’s more enjoyable because you can do stuff like this without being questioned.”
When Halloween rolls around, the Wilsons say they’ll be ready to sit back, watch trick-or-treaters jump and shriek and hand out candy — a first for them. After the show is over, they’ll pack up their new friends and wait for next year.
“I’m not looking forward to tearing it down,” Mariah Wilson said. “I think I’m just going to put Santa hats on everyone and call it good.”
