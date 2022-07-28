Construction at the BLM offices off of Garden Valley Blvd. This new building will house the Forest Service staff currently located on Stewart Parkway and bring four agencies together in one convenient location; The BLM, the Forest Service, NOAA, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife department.
The U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration and the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife have joined together and begun construction on a new building located along Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
“Co-location of federal agencies in Roseburg has been looked at a number of times over the years. It is great to see those plans, at last, moving forward," said Cheyne Rossbach, assistant field manager for the Bureau of Land Management's Roseburg district. “We expect to have our shared public room complete in the next 2-3 years."
This new construction project will house the U.S. Forest Service staff, as well as become an uninterrupted dispatch for local services complete with a generator in case of natural disaster or long-term power outages.
The facility will also be a reception hub for all four services.
“For the last 7 or 8 years the forest service has been housed on Stewart Parkway in a building we didn’t own," said Steve Marchi, forest engineer for Umpqua National Forest. "The intent is to be more economically viable. In approximately 10-15 years, we will have paid off the lease and be seeing a return on the initial investment."
The $7.98 million contract for the new building was awarded to DSL Builders of Salem, Oregon, but a number of local subcontractors will be providing support to this project.
“They are a little behind schedule what with suppliers being delayed and COVID-19 things have been a little slow,” said Peggy Roberts, the on-site inspector. “But all of that is to be expected when doing a building of this size.”
Construction is set to wrap up next summer with all staff expected to move into the new facility the following fall. The hope is to have the new complex fully up and running by winter 2023.
“I think this is long overdue,” said Roberts. “But we finally got all the numbers right and everyone organized.”
This new design is expected to provide the public with greater convenience .
“We are very excited to be able to bring our federal land management and natural resource management agencies together in one location. The value this brings in serving the public is huge,” said Rossbach. “Not only does it create a one-stop shop to access services from our federal partners, but it has the potential to improve cooperation and coordination between the agencies in a variety of ways."
This sentiment was repeated by the other agencies.
“We will be able to offer wood cutting permits, mushroom picking permits, various information, and all of these services out of one location,” said Marchi. "This will be really more convenient for the public and will not only save them time in their day but also save tax dollars in the long run.”
