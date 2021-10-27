A manufactured home appeared to be a total loss after a blaze caused heavy damage to the structure Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Shadow Ranch Lane in northwest Roseburg.
No one was home at the time of the fire, which was reported to 911 by neighbors before 10:30 a.m.
Firefighters from Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the blaze and prevented it from jumping to nearby homes in the Shadow Ranch Mobile Park.
A total of 19 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was largely out within 40 minutes. Among those responding were five newly hired District No. 2 firefighters who were training Wednesday morning in the Melrose area.
"Our new hires train for six weeks before we put them on a shift, but if something like this comes up, then they can come and do the real thing," District No. 2 battalion chief Scott Richardson said. "It's much better experience than their daily training."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.