The Friendly Kitchen has been providing meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to seniors, homebound residents and disabled adults who live in the Roseburg area for more than 40 years.
“We deliver three days a week, but we provide a hot meal and a frozen meal on Mondays and Wednesdays, then deliver a hot meal on Friday for 5 days a week of meal delivery,” said Casey Buller, volunteer coordinator. “We even have a few clients that we deliver two frozen meals on Friday so they can eat through the weekend.”
In 1973, the Friendly Kitchen fully became a nonprofit organization. It has maintained its dedication to providing a variety of healthful foods that follow USDA guidelines and provide individuals with a good source of nutritional value. Today, this staple of Roseburg’s community services is suffering a shortage of support.
“Things are rough right now getting volunteers,” said Buller. “A lot of our volunteers are retired and are with health issues, plus summer vacations.”
Distributing between 350-400 meals per day, three days a week is becoming more and more difficult with fewer able-bodied volunteers willing to spend the 2 1/2 hours needed, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., to deliver these vital supports to the underserved in Douglas County.
“I volunteer part-time. I have three-day weekends and so I have extra time,” said Rebecca Patterson, a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels. “A friend told me about this and it is a really good program, so here I am.”
Currently, Sally Willoughby, the executive director for Friendly Kitchen, has added another hat to her array of duties — delivery driver.
“This will be the second week in a row that I will be delivering meals,” Willoughby said.
Willoughby recently received her master’s degree in human services and wanted a chance to serve her community and work with seniors.
“I have been in Roseburg for two years and started as the volunteer coordinator, here at the Friendly Kitchen,” said Willoughby. “Working with seniors is something I have always enjoyed, and this is really the perfect balance for me to follow my passion and avoid getting burnt out.”
With 35% of its funding coming directly from personal donations, Meals on Wheels depends on the community for support while the majority of the food served is allocated from Feeding Umpqua.
“We also supplement with Costco and donations,” said Willoughby, “but right now, we are officially outgrowing our kitchen at the same time as we are taking 10-12 new intakes for food support each week.”
The volunteer issue extends beyond Friendly Kitchen. There are seven organizations throughout Douglas County that provide this type of service and all are suffering a shortage of volunteers.
If you are interested in assisting Roseburg residents, go to friendlykitchen.org and fill out the volunteer form under the “Take Action” tab.
“Right now, we are unsure about this Friday,” said Buller. “We have so many low-income individuals who are living in travel trailers or weekly motels and that adds to the difficulty of delivering these meals.”
The Friendly Kitchen will be hosting an information booth at the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market on Aug. 13. People who visit will be able to sign up to volunteer or gather flyers and data on Meals on Wheels local efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.