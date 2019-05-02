David Tishendorf, a former managing editor of The News-Review, passed away Tuesday, at CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg at the age of 79.
Tishendorf, who graduated from the University of Missouri, came to The News-Review in the early 1980s and served as the managing editor before leaving Roseburg around 1990. He went to a newspaper in Kent, Washington and was a copy editor for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Vicki Menard, who worked for The News-Review for about 32 years — eight of those years as editor — said Tishendorf hired her in 1983 during the summers while she was a journalism student at Oregon State University.
"He was such an inspiration because he was such a good writer himself and he really cared about the written word and being precise and telling a great story," Menard said.
Jim Darrow, who spent many years in the advertising department at The News-Review said Tishendorf was good to work with.
"Not only did we have a great time here at the paper but he was active in the community," Darrow said.
Tishendorf and his wife were active in local theater and many other activities in the community.
"He had such a gentle touch and I'm so appreciative that he gave me a chance and definitely got me started on the career that I always wanted to be in and he believed in me," Menard said.
No information is available yet on memorial services for Tishendorf.
