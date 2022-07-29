A Roseburg woman who operated a fraudulent daycare has pleaded guilty to stealing government funds, after a federal investigation showed she received and converted $329,000 for personal use over the course of two years.
Katie Jo Thompson, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of theft of government funds during an appearance in federal court in Eugene.
According to court documents, Thompson received Special Security Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture funding between January 2018 and December 2019. During this time period, Thompson cared for her disabled child while also operating a licensed childcare business out of her Roseburg residence.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon, Thompson applied for various federal benefit programs on her disabled child’s behalf. In these applications, Thompson is said to have misrepresented her household income, which prompted an investigation from the Special Security Administration.
During the investigation, it was revealed that Thompson had applied for, and received, federal Employment Related Day Care program funds administered by the Oregon Department of Human Services to support her business. The ERDC program requires that childcare program operators maintain attendance logs for one year.
When investigators obtained the logs from Thompson, they showed that she had misrepresented the number of children in her daycare facility resulting in ERDC payments for childcare not provided. Thompson further claimed children were present in the facility who had never attended, according to court documents.
Investigators state that Thompson also used individuals hired to care for her daughter who were funded by Medicaid’s Personal Support Worker program to work in her daycare facility, thereby allowing Thompson to forgo paying daycare employees herself.
Thompson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. As part of her plea agreement, Thompson will pay restitution to the agencies she defrauded. She is set to be sentenced on Nov. 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Ann L. Aiken.
In 2018, Thompson filed a complaint, which was later investigated, against the Roseburg School District over its alleged discrimination against disabled students. The complaint was resolved, according to the school district, which would not disclose additional details without consulting legal counsel to protect the privacy of those involved.
