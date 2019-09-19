Admission will be free Saturday to the Douglas County Museum of Natural & Cultural History, in celebration of the 14th annual National Museum Day.
Museum Day is organized by Smithsonian Magazine to celebrate cultural institutions and museum-goers across the country from Los Angeles to New York.
It encourages museums, galleries and historic sites to allow free entry just as the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C. museums do year-round.
More than 1,600 museums will open their doors for free Saturday.
Patrons do not need a ticket to visit the Douglas County Museum free on Museum Day.
For more than 50 years, the Douglas County Museum has been collecting, preserving and exhibiting natural and cultural history items from an area that reaches from the Cascades to Winchester Bay along the watershed basin of the Umpqua River system.
The museum is located off Interstate 5 Exit 123 across from the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
It is regularly open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays, and the Lavola Bakken Research Library is open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on the same days.
