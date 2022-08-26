Driving through other communities around the state, Shirley Northcraft noticed a variety of “Little Free Libraries,” providing a space for neighbors to share books with each other. As a literacy committee member at Altrusa in Roseburg, Northcraft wanted to bring something similar to the Roseburg community. Her goal is to enhance reading opportunities for youth.
“Not all children have transportation to access books,” Northcraft said. “Of course, they have their school libraries, but during holidays and summertime, they really thirst for a fresh book, something they haven't seen before. And so this will help to fill in these gaps.”
Partnering with Matt Hall at Jo Lane Middle School, Altrusa left the building of the free community libraries in the hands of Hall’s advanced woodworking class. Not only did the students get to build the libraries, the class of 10 students worked together to design the structure as well, before splitting into pairs to build five free community libraries cabinets.
The free community libraries are going to be put up by the city at Brown Park, Commercial Park, Laurelwood Park, Eastwood Park and Thompson Park, according to Northcraft.
This Thursday morning, free community libraries were installed at Brown Park and Laurelwood Park.
"That just makes it even better," Public Works Director Dawn Easley said at the installation, about what it means that Jo Lane Middle School students built the cabinets. "The fact they're giving back to their community and stimulating that from a young age, for kids to give back and be a part of their community, that's what makes Roseburg great."
Students began by brainstorming the design, drawing it to scale and then modifying it along the way as needed. From after spring break to the end of the school year, the students got to work with a variety of materials, practice roofing and weatherproofing, finishing with a completed project that they could be proud of.
A small structure with room for a few dozen books complete with a roof on top and a plexiglass door. Each pair of students also created a sign for their little library, including their names or initials.
In woodshop classes, Hall taught his students not only about how to build and use different tools and materials, but he placed an emphasis on work ethic and community service into his curriculum as well.
“I'm really happy that my students were able to experience the community service aspects,” Hall said. “They're going to reap all kinds of rewards and self-esteem boosts and pride in what they did. And that good feeling that they get from doing this will hopefully carry on as a life lesson for the future.”
Liam McCallister was an eighth grader who worked on the project.
“[I learned] how to operate woodworking machines a lot easier and how to be safer with them,” Liam said. “It's a lot of fun, and Mr. Hall is a good teacher.”
Hall taught woodshop at Jo Lane Middle School last school year, but has since retired. Steve Kiepert will teach woodshop for the upcoming school year.
Inside each free community library, Northcraft has placed a journal for people to record the types of books they are hoping to see more of or any other notes they may have. She also plans to keep them stocked with flyers advertising Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that works to send kids free books.
Each free community library will be assigned an Altrusa volunteer who will check up on the library twice a month — cleaning it up, seeing if maintenance is need and adding new books, according to Northcraft.
“We're hoping that it will be an ongoing project. We're hoping it has longevity,” Northcraft said. “And that's why we were really careful to take it step by step.”
Those wishing to donate new or used children’s books may contact Northcraft at 541-643-7058.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
