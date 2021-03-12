A lot's changed at the Friendly Kitchen Meals on Wheels program during the pandemic.
It's operating with a skeleton crew because volunteers, many of whom are seniors extra vulnerable to COVID-19, have fled.
Drivers are going out three days a week instead of five.
And the kitchen is preparing a lot more frozen meals to cover the days when drivers aren't out on their usual rounds.
But some things remain the same.
Piping hot meals still go out on delivery days to 180 home-bound, disabled, low-income Roseburg residents, said Board Chairperson Phyllis Fox.
"I think we all just know if we weren't feeding these people, they wouldn't get food," Fox said.
Friendly Kitchen Executive Chef Steve Fair-Harrison was trained at the former Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Portland. He was a pastry chef in Portland, worked as an instructor for the Umpqua Community College's Culinary Arts Program and was a chef at Tolly's Restaurant in Oakland.
"He's an excellent chef and he cooks everything from scratch," Fox said.
Fair-Harrison, one of the few paid staff involved in the project, said he loves working there.
"It's really great, the work that we do. It makes you feel good that you're doing something for the community that's really helpful to these people," he said.
The menu changes every day, but the meals are dietitian approved, low salt and low sugar. He's learned some new recipes like raisin salad, which is similar to coleslaw but has carrots in place of cabbage.
Boxes of fresh produce are frequently brought over from the community garden at the First United Methodist Church on West Harvard Avenue, where the kitchen is also located.
Fair-Harrison's favorite dishes to cook are the hearty meals the clients love best.
"The stuff I like making is the stuff they like getting — lasagna, meatloaf, real comfort food stuff," he said.
The Friendly Kitchen also has a new director.
Kayla Ray said her first impression of her new job is gratitude for a crew she said is amazing.
"Even shorthanded they have been just trucking through like crazy," she said.
But she hopes more people will get involved.
The operation is all new to Ray, and taking it on during a pandemic isn't easy.
"It's been a little hectic, a little scary," she said.
For safety, clients now put boxes outside their doors, and the drivers knock first then leave the meals outside before going away in order to avoid any contact, for example.
Ray previously worked as district executive for the Boy Scouts but lost her job due to budget cuts.
She loved working with volunteers at the Boy Scouts, so the Friendly Kitchen job seemed like a good fit.
"Our key is our volunteers. We couldn't do it without them," she said.
Having so many volunteers flee during the pandemic has left Friendly Kitchen especially short on drivers and they're hoping new volunteers will sign up to deliver meals.
But many will have to come if they're to return to five deliveries a week.
The organization, which operates on a $398,700 budget mostly funded by grants and donations, is also short of funds, and Fox said she hopes the pandemic will be under control by the time of its planned fundraising dinner in October.
"We're just kind of hanging on by our fingernails," she said, hoping the pandemic ends and life gets back to normal. "In the meantime, we're trying to do the best that we can to keep these 180 people fed."
