The People’s Goods is celebrating its one-year anniversary concurrently with the grand opening of Sugar Magnolia, which is located right next door and in the same building.
Sugar Magnolia is a newly refurbished furniture business that also carries some smaller, more personal items, and is owned and operated by Beccah Brooks and Jill Fay. They opened their doors for business at the end of February and began a rental business on April 21.
“New century modern is my favorite, so that is what the boutique focuses on,” said Brooks. “But I have been adding things that I love in home décor. I really love bringing pieces back to life by refurbishing or completely revamping pieces into new designs”
Brooks and Fay have also opened a rental company together that also operates out of the same storefront.
“It’s all feel-good and nostalgia,” said Fay. "Almost every weekend we are renting out wicker chairs or sliding barn doors for events like weddings and people’s celebrations. Boho style is really big with baby showers right now.”
Residing within the same address, The People’s Goods stands as a local artisan shop designed to promote local vendors, farms, and artists in an effort to encourage the community to shop locally and support our local entrepreneurs and artists.
“There isn’t enough opportunity for local artists to promote their work,” said Karin Hardin, part of the ownership group of The People’s Goods. “We have over 80 vendors which include me and the other two owners. None of us take a paycheck, this is about artists and rebuilding downtown.”
The ownership group for The People’s Goods consists of Karin Hardin, Janice Quist, Gary Quist and Cory Powell.
“My husband and I owned this building from 1993 until 2014 and bought the building with the original business, this used to be Roseburg Book and Stationery which was started back in 1910,” said Janice Quist, partial owner of The People’s Choice. “We are just so glad to be part of rebuilding this area and the plan is to put the third business in here and have our own little downtown mini-mall.”
Stuart Cowie, the community development director for the City of Roseburg shares this excitement about downtown Roseburg, “The City of Roseburg is excited about the new businesses in the downtown area. These businesses help to bring more people downtown, showcasing this unique and vibrant area, that serves as the heart and soul of Roseburg.”
Currently, vendors are invited once a month to bring in new items, make sure they are happy with their displays, and change any pricing as they see fit as everything is sold on consignment.
“We have so much talent in this community is it really amazing," said Hardin. “It’s all about local: Supporting local, buying local, local artisans and we love to focus on unique or one-of-a-kind items.”
The People’s Goods and Sugar Magnolia are located at 549 SE Jackson St., Roseburg and can be found on Facebook at Sugar Magnolia Revamped Furniture and @thepeoplesgoods. Their hours of operation are from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.