Gavin Huffman, 3, bounced up and down on his dad’s knee as a procession of Corvettes turned on Southeast Main Street in Roseburg.
“It’s about to begin,” he shouted.
Gavin joined other spectators on the sidewalks of Roseburg Saturday night to watch classic and vintage cars pass for the 39th Annual Umpqua Flatheads Roseburg Graffiti Night Cruise.
For Gavin’s dad, Andrew Huffman, of Newberg, the night cruise was a family tradition. As a teenager, Huffman would work at the family food booth serving elephant ears and other fried goods.
“The younger kids would watch the cars and the teenagers would work at the booth,” he said.
Huffman watched his own children and his nieces enjoy the night’s festivities. His daughter Thalia Huffman, 5, loved the bear mascot who rode in the passenger seat of a convertible.
“It was awesome,” Gavin said.
Russell Johnson, of Roseburg, hasn’t missed a single night cruise. For Johnson, Graffiti Weekend is the time of the year when he can reunite with high school friends who have moved away.
He also enjoyed bringing out his hot rod — a lowriding 1931 Ford with an exposed Chevy motor.
“I let the kids crawl all over the car,” Johnson said.
For Rob Edmunds, of Elkton, Saturday marked his first time joining the cruise with his car. He brought out his 1972 GMC Sprint decorated with a stuffed bull hanging on the rearview mirror, an ode to his rodeo days. He left his cowboy hat at home due to the heat but made sure his cowboy boots were on.
The night cruise brings back nostalgic memories for Edmunds.
“It kind of takes me back to high school,” he said. “A guy said to me the other day, ‘It kind of makes you feel 10 years younger.’”
Bob Lecrone, of Los Angeles, came up to Roseburg to see friends and to show off his toys. As a car enthusiast, Lecrone has expanded his collection to include over 75 vehicles — including some with famous pasts.
His 1947 Willys Jeep was used throughout the 1970s classic show, MASH. His friends called him and demanded he bring it for the night cruise, he said. Lecrone, who worked in film productions, decorated the vehicle with a foam machine gun.
In addition to his Jeep, Lecrone brought a 1967 Galaxie 500 he bought from the friend of his late father. While his dad never had the chance to own the car, Lecrone made sure to weld his father’s ashes under the front dashboard. That way he can always drive the car he loved, Lecrone said.
The crowd grew over the course of the night which made Leon Brown, of Myrtle Point, happy. He came out with a 1960 Ford Ranchero and a 1969 Trailswest Campster.
“After the pandemic, it’s good to see people out and without masks,” he said.
