Work on a Umpqua Valley Habitat for Humanity home in Roseburg has been put on hold until more money can be raised.
The home, planned for a lot on West Broccoli Street in Roseburg, was originally meant for Myles Wright and his mother, Theresa Remiro. Wright succumbed to leukemia a few months ago. On top of that tragedy, Remiro’s other son, Asa, 20, was just diagnosed with cancer.
Now, the organization is trying to raise approximately $60,000 in the next three months. Raising at least $10,000 would allow work to continue on the home that has already begun.
The former derelict home has been demolished and site prep work has been done. The next step is for carpentry work to start.
“We have purchased the property, we’ve prepared the site and done the demolition there, and we’ve got our brand new foundation poured,” said Robin Hartmann, executive director of UVHH.
Until more money comes in, work on the house has come to a halt.
“We do fundraising all the time requesting grant funding because it takes a lot of materials and a lot of subcontractors to help us with our electrical and plumbing and everything else,” Hartmann said.
Habitat pays for all housing costs in advance while requiring the family will put in 500 hours of sweat equity and pay an affordable mortgage over a 30-year-period, to pay back those up front costs. The family will own the home when the 0% interest mortgage is paid off.
“We’re hopeful we can bring on a sponsor but we can’t really stop our work. We just have to keep positive and keep requesting funding so that we can take advantage of these next three or four months while the weather is good.”
Wright’s dream was for his mother to have a decent home in which to live for the rest of her life. The project is still going on for Remiro to live there, and Habitat for Humanity members are trying to raise the money during August and September to assure that they can stay on schedule and take advantage of the good weather and a large number of volunteers who are helping with the project.
Hartmann is optimistic that the volunteers will have the house framed and the exterior complete before the rains come this fall.
“Our best scenario would be to have the house completed by the end of the year so Theresa can move in and enjoy the holidays in her new home, that’s kind of our goal,” Hartmann said.
A GoFundMe page has been started, which has already raised about $3,500 as of Wednesday toward their immediate goal.
Remiro is enrolled in the Dreamsaver program through NeighborWorks Umpqua to build up a savings account for her closing costs.
Habitat for Humanity builds houses with the donations and volunteer assistance and sweat equity from the people who will live there and they rely totally on donations, either money or in kind services.
Hartmann says there is plenty of room for volunteers no matter what skills you have.
For information on volunteering or donating to Habitat for Humanity call 541-672-6182 or email RobinHartmann@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.