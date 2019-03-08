Umpqua Valley Habitat for Humanity holds its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday in Roseburg with the annual Hammer N' Ales Brewfest.
This year's event has been moved to a new location. It will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. at Backside Brewing's event warehouse at 1640 NE O'Dell St., Roseburg.
This will be the sixth year of the event, which raises money for Umpqua Valley Habitat for Humanity projects that provide homes for low-income families that would otherwise not be able to afford their own home.
Organizer Cheri Page said the group is getting ready to break ground on its next project on Broccoli Street in Roseburg and the money raised at this event will be used for that house.
"We're getting ready to break ground on our first ADA-compliant home in Roseburg and we're doing some property prep right now," Page said. "We just completed two homes in Sutherlin right before Christmas and moved those families in, which was great because both families have small children."
The event will feature 50 taps of local and regional craft brews and ciders, and entertainment with some local bands.
Page said her goal is to make $30,000 from the event.
Potential residents have to meet certain qualifications to become a homeowner and put in 500 hours of sweat equity for every adult whose name is on the title. The owners have to put in 300 of those hours themselves.
"We have a lot of activities going on, with a silent auction and some really nice packages for the raffle, and a Wheel of Fortune, a corn-hole contest," Page said. "We want people to have fun and it's for a good cause."
Admission is $20 and it is for 21-and-over only. Doors open at 4 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.