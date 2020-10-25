Vi Angel has devoted decades to knitting hats and crocheting blankets for homeless and foster children.
The craft room and garage in her home are packed with boxes and bags of her handiwork and the yarn she uses to make them. The need is so great she’s taught others to pick up their needles and learn to fill it.
But to really understand how Angel became known as the Hat Lady, you have to step back four decades.
That’s when she joined her husband, Rudy Angel, as a firefighter for the Lookingglass Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to planning square dances and fundraising dinners, and even cooking Italian sausages for the auxiliary, Angel drove the water tanker to the fires.
“When we put out fires, I noticed there were several times when women or children didn’t
have anything to wrap themselves in,” she said.
So she started creating comforters and bringing them to the fires. Soon afterward, she opened an arts and crafts store called the Bargain Bin, and then she heard about kids who were living in poverty and desperately needed warm winter hats.
“So I strung up a clothesline in my store and I put up a sign: ‘I’ll teach you to knit and crochet if you’ll help me make hats for children,’” she said.
The first place to receive her hats was the teen homeless shelter Casa de Belen. After that, it was the Samaritan Inn, which shelters mothers and children. Other recipients have included foster children, Toys for Tots and more.
“Before you know it, I was making hats and scarves and comforters and blankets,” she said.
Now, between 12 and 14 other women — and sometimes men — help Angel create warm things from yarn each year.
“This just rolled and rolled and rolled,” Angel said.
Last year, she and the knitters and crocheters she organizes created 2,600 hats, scarves and afghans to donate to those in need.
Angel’s had a long and varied life. She grew up in New York, moved to New Mexico and then to California, where she was a butcher for two decades. She raised three daughters — all have talents, but not one of them knits.
The Bargain Bin burned down in an electrical fire seven or eight years ago, Angel said. But she remains quite busy.
In fact, at 85, Angel shows little sign of slowing down. 85, she said, is the new 60.
“My doctor says, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing, but keep doing it.’ I’ve worked hard all my life, and I’ve never been a food junkie. I cook big meals, I cook everything fresh,” she said.
Angel, like many of her fellow knitters, lives off Social Security. Her arthritis prevents her from doing the fine crochet work she used to do, and while she also enjoys quilting, she has to do most of it on a machine rather than by hand these days.
But she knits every day, and what she knits she gives away.
The gifts that Angel has given are remembered long afterward.
“Once in a while a lady will stop me and say, ‘Are you Vi Angel?’ and I say, ‘Yeah how do you know who I am?’ And she’ll say, ‘Because I remember you. I was in a fire and you gave me a blanket to wrap around me, and I’ve still got that blanket,’” she said. “So these are things you don’t forget, you know what I mean?”
