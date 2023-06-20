A member of the musical group Mariachi Monumental plays a song on his trumpet for those in attendance at the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Fiesta Saturday afternoon behind the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roseburg
Kids gather around a dunk tank to try their hand at splashing their friends with water at the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Fiesta on Saturday afternoon behind the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roseburg.
A member of the musical group Mariachi Monumental sings a song to those in attendance at the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Fiesta Saturday afternoon behind the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roseburg.
A member of the musical group Mariachi Monumental plays a song for those in attendance during the Hispanic Festival and Fiesta Saturday afternoon behind the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
A member of the musical group Mariachi Monumental plays the trumpet during a song at the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Fiesta Saturday afternoon behind the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roseburg.
Volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serve a free meal to those in attendance during the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Fiesta Saturday afternoon behinds the LDS Church in Roseburg.
A member of the musical group Mariachi Monumental plays a song on his trumpet for those in attendance at the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Fiesta Saturday afternoon behind the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roseburg
Kids gather around a dunk tank to try their hand at splashing their friends with water at the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Fiesta on Saturday afternoon behind the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roseburg.
A member of the musical group Mariachi Monumental sings a song to those in attendance at the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Fiesta Saturday afternoon behind the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roseburg.
A member of the musical group Mariachi Monumental plays a song for those in attendance during the Hispanic Festival and Fiesta Saturday afternoon behind the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
A member of the musical group Mariachi Monumental plays the trumpet during a song at the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Fiesta Saturday afternoon behind the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roseburg.
Volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serve a free meal to those in attendance during the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Fiesta Saturday afternoon behinds the LDS Church in Roseburg.
Hundreds of people came and went Saturday afternoon as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints played host to the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Fiesta in an effort to celebrate the culture and traditions of the nearly 7,300 Latinos in Douglas County.
The musical ensemble Mariachi Monumental filled the air with traditional Mexican music while taking song requests from those in attendance. People danced, children got their faces painted and free popcorn and cotton candy was handed out. Kids enjoyed multiple activities like rock painting and a bounce house. Others tried their luck at the dunk tank.
While the festival is mainly a celebration of culture, Event Coordinator Julia Masner said the event is one way to bridge the gap between the Latino community and the greater Roseburg population. Masner said the festival felt like one big family coming together to have fun and celebrate during the nearly six hour celebration.
“I was very proud of the community for coming out and supporting this event,” Masner said. “The food was amazing. I think another thing that we really enjoyed was having all these volunteers. If it wasn’t for the volunteers this would have never happened.”
The LDS church provided a free meal of chicken, rice and beans featuring a homemade salsa recipe from Masner herself.
All in attendance seemingly enjoyed the food, the performances from the dance group Ballet Folklorico and the many activities for kids.
“I think when you look around the county there are not a lot of ways for [Latinos] to share their culture. They have a lot of pride in it and I think that all of us can benefit from it. I think when we do events like this, for any culture, it makes us all stronger,” said Cordell Smith who assisted in coordinating the event. “Doing these kinds of events, we learn that we have a lot more in common than we do different.”
Several community organizations had booths at the festival. Each booth addressed any sort of language barrier with translators to assist those who did not speak English.
Masner said after three years of coordinating this event it has grown. Each year, more and more people attend and she expects even more will want to in the years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.