It may be September and schools are starting up again, but with hot weather in the forecast for the next few weeks, it's important that people know their limits.
As more people head into the great outdoors that Oregon has to offer, there's also been an increase in search and rescue missions according to the state's office of emergency management.
The City of Roseburg is offering its residents a little extra help to cool off right here at home, by keeping the Splash Pad at Fir Grove Park open until Sept. 21.
The opening of the Splash Pad was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions and city staff decided to delay the closure to give families and children more opportunities to enjoy the water feature.
“We are really fortunate to have such a great facility like the Splash Pad in our community,” Roseburg Parks and Recreation Manager Kris Ammerman said in a press release. “It gives families something fun to do when the weather is warm. This past summer was no exception. Initially, with the COVID-19 restrictions, we were not sure if the Splash Pad would even open. Thankfully, the state allowed us to open safely so that kids could enjoy a fun, socially-distanced activity. The Splash Pad did open late in the season, however. Taking this into consideration, we decided to keep it open for another couple weeks so that families can enjoy the last bit of summer weather.”
The Splash Pad is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For people who head outside the city limits, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management wants people to take basic preparedness steps:
- Know your limits. Be realistic about your health, abilities and expertise as you plan your outdoor activities.
- Let family or friends know where you're going and when you expect to return.
- The holiday weekend is a popular time to be on or around water, especially given the hot and dry conditions. If you plan to be in or near a pool, river, lake or other open body of water — in a boat or onshore — remember to bring, and wear, lifejackets or floatation devices.
- High temperatures and low humidity are friends to wildfire. Campfires or sparks from cars, campers or RVs can ignite dry grass in an instant. Be prepared. Always have fire extinguishing tools on hand. If a campfire is a must, be sure to know local burn bans and fire restrictions beforehand.
- With several days of high heat in the forecast, be sure to carry enough water, sunscreen and a hat.
- Stay close to home. Familiar territory equals less risk.
"These simple steps can make a big difference to help create happy holiday memories during an exceptionally trying year," said Bobbi Doan, the spokesperson for the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
