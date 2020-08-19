A house fire resulted in significant structural and water damage and displaced two adults in northeast Roseburg on Tuesday night.
The Roseburg Fire Department responded to the residential fire at 1096 NE Rifle Range at 11:13 p.m. to find the porch engulfed in flames and spreading to the structure.
Responders searched the home to confirm there were no occupants, then began to extinguish the fire from the inside.
The home sustained significant structural and water damage, according to the Roseburg Fire Department.
Two displaced adults were being assisted by The American Red Cross. The residents were reportedly out of the structure uninjured before firefighters arrived.
16 firefighters helped with the operation, and responding agencies included Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Avista Utilities, Roseburg Police Department, American Red Cross and Pacific Power.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
To lower the risk of fire, the Oregon Life Safety Team recommends the proper disposal of smoldering and spent cigarettes in ashtrays, and to verify couch cushions and carpeting are free of embers. Keep matches and lighters out of reach of children.
