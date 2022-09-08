With climate change concerns and the ever-increasing cost of living, local homeowners and businesses are looking to solar power as a way to negate some of the rising prices of commodities and utilities.
With tax credits and discounted electricity bills as benefits, a growing segment of the population is making a change, this includes Douglas County.
“This is a good opportunity to do your own research and see if it is for you," said Leon ‘Butch’ Aller, a retiree and resident of Douglas County since 1974. “I would recommend people speak with Pacific Power, but also look into independent sources of information before making a decision.”
Aller had solar panels installed on his roof in the summer of 2022.
In July, 338 new net metering customer interconnections were added compared to 2021 when Pacific Power added about 100 per month in Oregon, California and Washington.
“95% of the kilowatts generated by net metering customers in Oregon were by solar,” said Brandon Zero, the senior communications specialist for PacifiCorp.
The Allers were approached by an individual who explained to them that the good condition of their roof, and the position of the house in relation to the sun, would make their home a perfect location for solar.
“He was a very low-key, no-pressure salesman," Aller said. "He just provided us with some information and left more for us to read."
This low pressure sales strategy is being used by various solar panel providers as they canvas the Roseburg area looking at roofs and assessing angles.
“I just did this in June,” said Bridgette Malone as she corralled her three small children. “This is already lessening outgoing money, plus it is better for the environment.”
Not everyone is pleased with the process of going solar.
“I wanted to get off the grid but that is not how it works,” said Thomas Johnson of Roseburg. “I have been trying to backpedal out of this contract, but I have been unable to cancel and they are coming to do the installation on the 15th (of September).”
Pacific Power offers credit to solar panel users, which can be used in times when the sun is not shining and solar collection is minimal.
Net metering customer interconnection is the language used for the new power box being added to homes and businesses that incorporate solar into their buildings, as well as applying it to biomass, mixed systems, hydro systems and other solar power systems that utilize batteries.
As of Aug. 9, the most recent figure available, Oregon had 12,736 net metering Pacific Power customers, of which 11,548 are residential and 1,188 are non-residential, according to Zero.
“A major factor was the changes to charges for electricity overtime,” Aller said. “We have a fixed rate at $80 dollars a month until all the fees are paid.”
This rate is based on an equation Pacific Power uses to assess individual power usage and then adjusts the new charges accordingly.
“We had no upfront costs, and have not paid anything yet," said Aller, “but we haven’t started receiving solar power yet, we are waiting for Pacific Power to flip the switch and it could take up to 10 days for the switch to take effect.”
