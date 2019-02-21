Bernie, a 7-year-old black Labrador mix, was owned by a homeless man in Paradise, when the devastating Camp Fire destroyed 90 percent of the homes and killed 85 people in the northern California town.
Bernie, one of dozens of dogs who were left homeless after the fire, was attacked by another dog and severely injured. He was taken to a veterinary clinic in Chico, but rising expenses meant the clinic was going to turn over the dog to the animal shelter, where the dog likely would have been euthanized. Helped by an incredible series of coincidences, Bernie was brought to Roseburg and taken to the Umpqua Low-Cost Veterinary Services clinic.
When Julia Russill, founder and director of the clinic, heard about it, she said she would resume the treatment for free, if the dog could be transported to Roseburg.
“The hospital in Chico did a tremendous amount of work for this dog and got him to this point,” Russill said. “But they still had about 100 animals from the fire still at their clinic, and they were at the point where they were going to turn him over to the city shelter and I said like, ‘No.’ ”
Carol Hunt was one of two women from Douglas County who went to California on Feb. 13 to pick up the dog.
“We went down to Chico, which was a 20-hour day, and brought it here,” Hunt said. “Julia came and got the dog and took it to her place to get him ready to do skin grafts.”
Russill said the dog’s head wound had become badly infected and the record from the vet clinic in Chico stated that the patient may pass away due to the severity of the infection of the wound. The dog had been in the hospital since Jan. 26.
So Tuesday, Russill and veterinarian Dr. Randy Pace went to work on Bernie. The dog first was neutered because all pets that go to the clinic are required to be spayed or neutered. That operation took only about 10 minutes. Then, work began on the gaping open wound on the back of Bernie’s head.
“With wounds that bad, you have to take it in stages because of the necrosis that happens and you can’t close it because the skin won’t grow back together,” Russill said.
If the wound can’t be closed, Bernie could require a skin graft. But Pace hopes the wound will close without doing that.
“We’re just milking this along until I can slide everything back together, and that process should take about four weeks,” Pace said.
Pace is optimistic about the dog’s recovery.
“Oh yeah, he’ll be fine,” Pace said.
For Russill, helping a dog that has been through so much has provided a lot of satisfaction. She plans to keep the dog at her home, at least for now. The owner, a man in the Paradise area, signed over legal ownership to Russill.
“And he’s just a wonderful dog,” she said. “He goes home with me, there’s no reason for him to be in the clinic any more, it’s just a matter of wound management.”
Nearly $1,000 has been raised from the Facebook page donate button, to help pay the medical bills for the dog.
The Umpqua Low-Cost Veterinary Services clinic in Roseburg serves only low income and homeless pet owners.
