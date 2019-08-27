Seasoned runners and beer enthusiasts joined forces at the second annual Sip N Slur 5K Fun Run that led runners through a trail of local breweries Saturday evening.
Java Run hosted the event to raise money for the Josh Bidwell Foundation and Farm to Fighter, groups that support local families affected by cancer.
Runners started at the Java Run on West Harvard Avenue and made their way through Two Shy Brewing, North Forty Beer Company and Backside Brewing Company for beer samples for adults and Java Run favorites for kids.
“It’s a family friendly event so we’ve got smoothies and drinks for the kids, and we also have cold brew for the adults and energy drinks,” said Ronda Paschke, owner of Java Run.
The run ended at the Java Express on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard with a bounce house, beer and wine from Old 99 Brewing Company and Smokey G’s BBQ for runners to enjoy.
First-place winner Adam Day said he and his friends started the run casually, but upped their game when they heard it was a competition.
“After we realized that we were competing for finishing spots we decided not to drink on the way,” Day said.
Day said his winning time was around 29 minutes and he won a $100 prize.
“We’re not really from the area, we just moved here from Iowa and we were looking for something to do and saw this 5K that went through a bunch of bars and we showed up,” Day said.
Old 99 Brewing Company served beer and wine for guests throughout the evening. Ashley Tuter, co-owner of Old 99, said the company takes every chance they can to give back to the community.
“Anything we can do to help the community. We love it,” Tuter said. “This is just an honor to be here.”
Janette South, of Roseburg, competed in the run after she heard about it last year.
“I like helping out the community. It’s a good cause and good to get the little ones involved,” South said.
Paschke is on the board of the Josh Bidwell Foundation and said the money from the event will be donated to the foundation and Farm to Fighter, an initiative spearheaded by Paschke to bring fresh produce to cancer patients.
“One hundred percent of our funds stays in Douglas County,” Paschke said. “That’s what I’ve been passionate about is really giving back to our community instead of our funds going to some national program, which are great, but I’m passionate for our community.”
The Farm to Fighter initiative brings farm fresh produce to cancer centers for patients and their families.
“At some point, it affects if not you personally, someone you know or a family member,” Paschke said. “It’s a terrible disease. It’s just something that bankrupts people, it really does. So a little bit of produce can go a long way.”
