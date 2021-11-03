This could be the last season for the Kruse Farms produce market west of Roseburg.
Owner Jeff Kruse confirmed Wednesday that the family plans to sell the market and the 98 acres where the produce is grown.
The family had thought they had a buyer for the property, Kruse said, but it appears the sale has fallen through.
He said the farm will likely be relisted for sale within the next couple of weeks.
The market typically closes for the season in early January, and the Kruses do not plan to reopen it after that. Whether the market will open for business again next season depends on what the property's next owners want to do with it.
The market was first opened 27 years ago.
"I don't know where the time went, but nothing lives forever," Kruse said.
Kruse, 70, has been working on the farm for 65 years. At 5 years old, he started working on a tractor, he said.
"My dad wired wood blocks to the pedals so I could reach them," he said.
His grandfather, Herbert Bertram Kruse, bought the first 15 acres of the farm in 1923.
"I'm lucky in so many ways. A lot of people don't have nuclear families. Until I was in my early teens, I actually had great grandparents that were in the neighborhood, so I've seen a few generations here," he said.
"Now it's my turn to be the old guy," he said.
Kruse said he's ready to retire. He'd like to travel. He visited 30 states while serving in the state legislature, but never really got to visit any of the interesting parts of those states, he said.
Once, he drove to Phoenix on a work trip. On the drive, he was at one point a half-hour away from the Grand Canyon and didn't have time to go there.
"There's some amazing things in this country, and I'd just like to see some of them," he said.
The Grand Canyon is near the top of his list for travel now, he said, though his first trip will be to the deserts and mountains of Arizona and New Mexico.
"I've spent my whole life doing what needed to be done, and maybe now's the time to just do what I want to do," he said.
Kruse said his nephew Evan Kruse wants to retain part of the farm for growing grass seed and alfalfa but isn't interested in running the market.
Jeff Kruse said he plans to continue living in his current home, which is along the North Umpqua River on a part of the farm that won't be sold.
He said additional pieces of property owned by the family may also be sold in the future, but it will be done in phases.
(2) comments
A lot of small farms in Douglas County have closed in recent years. Many could have survived had the county not banned the growing of cannabis once Oregon legalized it. Judging by the tax windfall for those counties that didn't ban it and the fact the sky didn't fall like everyone said it would, I wonder how many people regret their vote now. Plenty I would hope.
This isn't surprising. There are a lot of family owned farm properties selling or changing. Hopefully someone will continue growing produce there.
