Last day to see the 'On the Quilt Road Again' quilt show at the fairgrounds The News-Review Apr 24, 2022

The Umpqua Valley Quilters' Guild Quilt Show, titled "On the Quilt Road Again," concludes Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.In addition to numerous, colorful quilts on display, Saturday included a special "Quilts of Valor" presentation where local veterans were presented quilts thanking them for their service.The final day of the show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
