Race around the meditation circle. Enjoy yoga in the lavender. Listen to music while perusing a variety of vendors. All this and more is part of this year’s Lavender Festival & Farm Tour.
Now in its fourth year, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9-10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 at Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, 508 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg.
“It’s amazing,” farm owner and event organizer Keri Kovach Roid said. “Between the three days, we get about 9,500 people. In our home! It is really spectacular.”
Held on 60 acres — which includes over 4,000 lavender plants and 6,000 hazelnut trees — the festival will include over 40 local and regional vendors, u-pick and educational opportunities.
Offerings range from handmade wind chimes, lavender lemonade, soaps, a variety of food and drink, textiles, jewelry, art and many other artisan goods. The gift shop will also be open, which offers an array of lavender infused products as well as hazelnuts. Only two to three of the booths will have commercially manufactured items; all the other booths will offer handcrafted items from local small businesses.
“We won’t have our wreath making booth this year — COVID-19 kind of shut that down last year and I made other arrangements for this year,” Roid said of one of the festivals most popular stops. “But Lookingglass Lavender will be selling fresh lavender wreaths.”
All three days also include live musical entertainment.
The festival is free, though Roid does ask for a $2 or more donation for parking. This money, as well as funds raised at the lavender lemonade booth, is then donated to the Douglas County FFA. Roid said over the four years the event has been held, the festival has donated around $6,000 to the student led agricultural organization.
Well-behaved animals on leashes are welcome. Water dishes and clean up bags will be available around the property. There will also be a free water hydration station for guests to fill their own cups or bottles while enjoying the festivities.
The Lavender Festival & Farm Tour was one of the few events that did not cancel last summer. Roid put those 60 acres to good use, separating booths by at least 10 feet apart, offering handwashing stations and bottles of sanitizer at booths as well as eliminating any place that people might congregate. Many of these same practices will be in place again this year, though Roid plans to add a few tables back in for places to eat or for family units.
Roid plans to follow whatever mandates are in place when the event is held, but for now says masks are mandatory.
“I’ve already said I am requiring masks, but I’m really waiting to see what the state requires at that time. I will follow whatever we are supposed to,” Roid said. “If masks are not required, we won’t require them. If they are, we will.”
And that yoga mentioned before? It will be held at 8 a.m. each day, just before the festival officially opens, as a rejuvenating way to start the day’s adventure. At $10 a person, it is the only part of the festival that has a set cost.
“You could literally come, hopefully donate $2 for parking, but really spend nothing and spend the whole day here having fun,” Roid said. “Or you could spend a $1,000 because of all the great things we have to offer.”
