The League of Women Voters will hold a forum on redistricting next week, as well as sponsoring a video and discussion event on healthcare.
The redistricting forum will feature Norman Turill, president of the League of Women Voters of Oregon, and forum organizer Candalynn Johnson.
In many states, including Oregon, state legislators re-draw voting district boundaries, and the result typically favors the party that holds the majority. But some states do it differently.
The League proposes an unbiased independent commission should create the new district maps in 2021.
It’s especially important, according to Turrill, because Oregon may receive a sixth congressional district if the 2020 census shows enough increased population.
The redistricting forum will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the South Umpqua Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.
The healthcare discussion will address how other capitalist democracies provide healthcare. The Frontline documentary “Sick Around the World” will be shown, and followed by a discussion. In the documentary, journalist T.R. Reid explains how the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Taiwan and Switzerland provide universal healthcare to their citizens.
The event will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 in the South Umpqua Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.
Both meetings are free and open to the public.
So, basically the purpose of the event is to push universal health care. No thanks!
