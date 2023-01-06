Members of the Roseburg Senior Center gathered Thursday at the Roseburg Public Library for an open board meeting, with Steve Lewis returning to the position as president.
Patty Attaway resigned from her controversially appointed presidency Wednesday on the advice of the center's attorney. Lewis said he hoped to move forward from the leadership turmoil and build a healthier and stronger organization serving the senior community.
The board will now consist of Lewis, Attaway, Aaron Goin, Connie Hayes, Valerie Shrives, Linda Wiley and Christy Winston.
About 40 RSC members sat in the Ford Room of the Roseburg Public Library. Hayes, Attaway, Shrives and Winston were not at the meeting due to scheduling conflicts.
It's been two weeks since a leadership controversy came to a head during a Christmas luncheon. Police were called to the center after Attaway claimed to be president and barred Lewis from the establishment.
“I had a phone call from Patty last night," Lewis said. "We had a good talk and she has resigned."
Lewis expressed his appreciation to the people in attendance and explained the latest leadership changes as the members signed off in an orderly fashion.
The center's past president, Ruth Smith, who was also in attendance at the meeting, said that because there were no bylaws for the organization, attorney Stephanie Jayne Marie Dolan referred to Oregon State Law to finalize Lewis as president and Goin as vice president.
Lewis called Thursday's meeting to collect opinions and discuss the organization's future direction.
Before members focused on asking questions and sharing ideas, Smith mentioned that she would be returning to work full-time and stepping into politics on the Roseburg City Council.
Smith emphasized the conception of gathering as a center.
"It’s really important that we find a way to lift each other up," she said.
Members actively raised their hands and asked questions about the process of electing a new board, the criteria for having a warming/cooling center for the community and how much profit the senior center makes by doing so, the number of regular board members, how the center buys buildings and how many paid jobs the center has.
Ideas were also presented, such as creating different committees based on the members' skills and interests, and making donations to the homeless community.
WHAT'S NEXT?
In the weeks since the leadership meltdown occurred, the kitchen staff quit and no food has been served to the community. Due to the recent weather, there has also been no need for the city to open a warming center.
The Lewis-led center officially announced Thursday that it will continue to offer the center as a cooling/warming center as needed. These operations are overseen by Onward Roseburg executive director Kimetha Stallings.
"This is important work that saves lives,” Stallings told The News-Review earlier in the week, in regard to helping homeless populations when in need. "Their health and well-being are supported by services like the warming center."
Lewis also informed members that the center signed a $150,000 grant that will be used to repair the center's elevator and roof.
In addition, Lewis promised that the center is working to restore its kitchen staff.
