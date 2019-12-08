Of all the services Roseburg Public Library provides, from computers to storytimes to reference assistance and more, the physical materials collection remains the most popular.
Since the library opened almost one year ago, more than 88,000 items have been checked out by more than 5,000 cardholders.
Children’s books generate the most use. The library has about 4,100 picture books, and they have been checked out almost 15,000 times; in addition, 1,500 easy reader books have circulated 6,000 times. At any given time, about 25% of all picture books and easy readers are checked out.
In response to those numbers and suggestions from patrons, the library is reorganizing the Mildred Whipple Children’s Room to provide additional space for materials for our youngest learners. The audiobooks and DVDs will be relocated to the junior section in the main area of the library, and the easy reader books will take their place.
That shift will free up shelving for more readers as well as picture books. Board books will remain in the wooden spindles in the storytime area.
The largest children’s collection consists of 8,500 nonfiction books, and they have checked out 5,300 times over the past year. All children’s nonfiction is located in the junior area.
In the young adult section, graphic novels are most popular, with 800 items checking out 1,200 times.
There are more than 32,000 books for adults in the collection and they have been checked out more than 20,000 times.
The single most popular title in the entire library was “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a 2018 novel by Delia Owens. The library owns three regular print copies, one large print copy and one audiobook, and together they have been checked out 60 times.
The most popular single items, all of which checked out 21 times each, were “End Game” and “Long Road to Mercy,” both novels written by David Baldacci, and “Wolf Pack,” a mystery by C.J. Box.
Materials purchased in the past year were overwhelmingly popular. More than 3,900 items, including books, audiobooks on CD, and DVDs, were purchased, and they comprise about 5% of the entire collection. At any given time, purchased items account for about 20% of all checkouts.
Library staff is committed to developing a vibrant, popular collection with the goal of providing materials that appeal to a broad range of readers. Stop in, take a look and check something out.
