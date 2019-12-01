Roseburg Public Library turns one year old on Dec. 27. I can’t believe how fast the time went, which is a testament to the warm reception and ongoing support we have received from the community.
We recently issued our 5000th library card, an amazing feat after only one year. I’m especially excited that nearly 1400 of those are youth cards.
As our anniversary approaches, it’s a good time to let patrons know that most library cards must be renewed annually. Cardholders who set up email or text notifications will receive a notice 14 days before their cards expire.
City of Roseburg residents and student cardholders who have not moved may renew their cards by calling 541-492-7050 or stopping in at the library. Patrons who have new addresses must visit the library and provide proof of residence with either a current driver’s license or photo ID and piece of mail with name and current address.
Non-student patrons who live outside city limits must visit the library to renew their cards; the fee remains $15 for a quarterly membership or $60 for an annual membership.
Our Library Card Sponsorship Program continues for Douglas County residents who live outside Roseburg city limits and have a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) card. The program is funded by donations and provides a one-year free membership to qualifying individuals. Current cardholders may apply for another year of eligibility, and new sponsorships will be issued, all on a first-come, first-served basis.
Our 5000-plus library cardholders have logged about 87,000 physical checkouts, including more than 12,000 checkouts of items purchased in the past year. Patrons have checked out more than 8500 electronic books and audiobooks through the OverDrive and cloudLibrary platforms.
Library cards are required only to check out physical material or access the library’s electronic materials platforms. A card is not required to use library computers or wifi, participate in the new Maker Space, attend programs, utilize State Library of Oregon databases, access historical documents and microfilm, ask reference questions, rent a meeting room and more.
There are a lot of reasons to celebrate our first year, and I’ll share more milestones over the next few weeks. One of the biggest and best reasons is your patronage.
Thank you for believing in the public library.
