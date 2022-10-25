Lifelong musician and former public school teacher Sean Shea hosted the first lesson in a unique songwriting instructional course Wednesday evening at the Unitarian Universalist church in Roseburg.
The class, called Songs for Positive Change, is less focused on the practical process of playing instruments, or singing in perfect pitch — but rather tries to inspire aspiring songwriters to reach their fullest creative potential, and write songs that express what they feel is most impactful for them.
“I wanted to create a course that more people can participate in,” Shea said. “One that takes advantage of the dynamic of interaction between people, because we can learn so much from each other. That’s one of the beauties of being a human being, you know, we have so much we can learn from everybody.”
The first day of the class, which is free and will take place over the three weeks on Wednesday evenings, was solely focused on writing and inspiration, rather than music — after introducing themselves, the participants worked on an excursive to help stimulate creativity in writing.
Participants were asked to look at a series of images with a partner, writing down as many words as they could think of. Later, the groups combined the words — remote, life, iridescent and more — and organized them into a sort of poem.
They then counted the syllables to attempt to find a rhythm to the words that only minutes before, appeared to be a nonsensical gathering of miscellaneous nouns and verbs, but had become a sort of primitive song through the process. Shea says this exercise is meant to release people’s inhibitions and allow them to be more creatively open.
“When I was in elementary and middle school, I used to have terrible writer’s block,” Shea said. “I would sit and stare at a blank page like, where do I begin? I was already cross examining myself, and we need to get into a simpler, childlike state of mind to access that freedom to be more creative. We’re going to do something that lightens things up and gets us thinking outside the box.”
Michele Avanti, a professional astrologer who attended the class, was impressed with Shea’s teaching.
“I’ve taught a lot of classes in my life, but I had no idea how anyone would teach a songwriting class,” Avanti said.
Avanti, as well as many others who attended, were not currently interested in making music, but most were artistic and experienced with writing poetry, excited to learn a new way to express themselves.
“I really liked it,” said Tara Cross, another attendee. “I think Sean is inspiring, and telling other people to write songs about positivity is great … It’s like mind yoga, you’re stretching your mind, just throwing words into poems.”
Shea, who had been teaching music in private settings locally for years, first started dreaming of a class of this sort almost a year ago, and had been working intensively to prepare for it for the last three months.
The three-week class will serve as a sort of trial run for a future expansion into a hybrid virtual course — a course he hopes will be inclusive, open, safe, fun and informative for everyone who participates.
“That cross pollination that happens when people share ideas can be just really inspiring,” Shea said. “So the more people that will get together in a crucible of creative fire, the more energy there is. I’m really excited about this workshop.”
The next two weeks of the course are free and open to the public from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Roseburg. Shea says that those wishing to participate can bring donations for the FISH Food Pantry in Roseburg.
