People across the country used Saturday to express their opinions regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe v. Wade.

In Roseburg, a group of pro-choice supporters chose to share their thoughts and opinions by posting along the heavily-traveled 900-block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. For two mid-morning hours, the group of roughly 40 people held signs and waved at passing motorists.

Five decades ago, the high court ruled that the United States Constitution generally protected a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion. In a controversial 6-3 decision, the justices rolled back the ruling on Friday to allow states to decide, which will lead to abortion bans in nearly half of them; some effective immediately.

“It is important that we make our opposition to this decision known,” said organizer Hannah Duncan on the event’s Facebook page.

Roseburg resident Ashley Greenwalt, who attended the demonstration, said the event attracted a lot more positive support than she expected.

On the West Coast, the governors of Oregon, Washington and California issued a joint “multi-state commitment,” saying they will work together to defend abortion patients and care providers.

React to this story:

4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

“In a controversial 6-3 decision, the justices rolled back the ruling on Friday to allow states to decide . . .” The most disingenuous defense of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade is that it simply returns to the states a question not explicitly addressed in the Constitution. Baloney. These people have no qualms about the usurpation of state’s rights, and they don’t simply want to allow the states to decide. They want to outlaw abortion in every state, because of their smug, self-righteous belief that, “We know God, and that’s what God wants for you.”

Add Reply
LiberalTearsInMyCoffeeCup
LiberalTearsInMyCoffeeCup

Who are they and why even vote to let states decide you're nuts. Bible belts state have every right to have law that obtain to their people, Just as Oregon does to have liberal laws. Like it or not this was the correct call and its not even as bad as drama queens like yourself and making it. Calm down the worlds not coming to an end. I mean id like to think in instances besides rape, if the person can make the decision to kill a child, they could be intelligent enough to use a condom, or choose adoption etc. Democrats will force you to wear mask to save lives, but wanna kill babies. Last thing because this was literally so out of touch with the truth. But I don't remember god being used a single time in the justices decision. When was it decided thar liberals are correct about everything? I always thought it was give a little get a little. Sometimes its goes your way some times ir doesn't. Knuckle down and suck it up.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.