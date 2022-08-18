Man jailed for reported disorderly conduct The News-Review Aug 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Roseburg man was jailed after a reported disorderly conduct incident on Tuesday.A Roseburg Police report said 51-year-old Gary Lee Steven Freeman was detained in the 1400 block of Southeast Thompson Street just before 4:40 p.m.Freeman allegedly charged at officers and refused to stop while yelling for officers to “kill him.”While being detained, he allegedly spit in the patrol vehicle after being taken into custody.Freeman was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief. Bail was set at $375. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Steven Freeman Disorderly Conduct Crime Criminal Law Police Jail Incident Roseburg Police Officer Gary Lee Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Del Rey Cafe celebrates one year under new ownership Harrison Lee Harwood Autistic girl feels like a champion at Douglas County Fair Local musician Tory Rose releases first ever album Fast food locations popping up across Roseburg TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired Game Changing Technologies Granted a Gaming License by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Transient detained by a unique first responder Man jailed for reported disorderly conduct Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and PGIM Real Estate Announce Joint Venture to Develop 422-Unit ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.