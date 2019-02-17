Whether you need a meeting space for four or 104, Roseburg Public Library has you covered with seven rooms available for public use.
In addition to the four study rooms and the Ford Room that were part of the original library, two midsize room were constructed during the recent renovation. All of the rooms are governed by a meeting room policy adopted by the Roseburg City Council after being reviewed by the Library Commission; the policy is posted at roseburgpubliclibrary.org and available at the library.
The Ford Room, which accommodates 104 people, is by far the most popular space because it is available when the library and Douglas ESD are closed. There is no projector provided, but there is a screen mounted on the wall; there also is a kitchenette. When the library or ESD is open, the use fee is $25; when both entities are closed, the use fee is $50.
The new spaces, the South Umpqua Room (capacity 62) and Deer Creek Room (capacity 80), were carved out of the open area on the south side of the library. Projectors will be mounted to the ceiling and white boards are mounted on the walls. Tables and chairs are easily moved depending on the configuration desired. Both rooms are available to the public only when the library is open; the use fee is $25.
Thanks to the Douglas ESD, the two multipurpose rooms (capacity nine) include a large, wall-mounted monitor that supports videoconferencing such as Zoom or BlueJeans. These rooms may be reserved for a $25 use fee; however, they are available at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis if they are not reserved. Single-point videoconferencing is available at no additional charge. Multipoint videoconferencing must be managed by Douglas ESD staff and a quote for services is available upon request.
The two small study rooms will soon be available at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis for two hours; time may be extended if no one is waiting. Each room accommodates up to six people with one table and chairs. There is no technology provided. Both the study and multipurpose rooms are available only when the library is open.
Questions about the meeting spaces may be directed to library staff by calling 541-492-7050 or emailing library@cityofroseburg.org.
If you’re interested in viewing the rooms, I recommend that you make an appointment because they are frequently in use.
When you are ready to book a room, call the Douglas ESD at 541-440-4777 or complete the reservation form located on the library’s website and email it to ESD staff at the address indicated.
Roseburg Public Library is a community space with a wide variety of resources, including meeting rooms for groups large and small. Stop in and check us out!
