A Winston man wants to return a little color to the rock face of Mount Nebo.
Decades ago, roses were planted at the base of the mountain next to the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, especially near milepost 124. The roses never did climb the face of the mountain to cover the rock, as had originally been planned.
Now Garry Gerlach wants to rekindle the project.
“I just want to fix it so it looks nice and everybody driving up and down the freeway can enjoy it,” Gerlach said.
Julie Stanberry, of the Master Gardeners, said the Mount Nebo rose project originally started in June 1995, Bud Crueger told Master Gardeners that it would be a great project for the group to be horticultural advisors.
“That’s when Dr. Verner “Andy” Anderson jumped in and he took it on as his project,” Stanberry said.
The News-Review donated 1,000 pulp pots, biodegradable pots made from recycled newspapers, and 10 yards of soil to plant the 1,040 Jackson & Perkins roses that were acquired from Medford. Planting of the roses began in September 1996, and youth at the Pitchford Boys Ranch helped with the planting and place the railroad ties.
The roses at the base of the rock cliff have not had much maintenance and Gerlach wants to change that. He wants to put to use the knowledge he has gained to get the roses to cover the face of the mountain, which is what they were originally planted for.
Gerlach has a lot of work to do in getting railroad ties back in place where the roses were planted. He will have to replace some roses that have not flourished, remove weeds that have grown in the rose beds, and to get a watering system in place for irrigation. He’s been working with the Oregon Department of Transportation on the water issue.
Gerlach met with Oregon Department of Transportation officials and the irrigation issue appears to be settled and the water will be coming from the ODOT lines that irrigate the freeway interchange.
“We’ve got the water situation straightened out,” Gerlach said. “They told me I could go ahead and advertise about doing this project.
“We’re trying to help him with some water,” said Darrin Neavoll, ODOT District 7 manager. “Also just making sure the area is cleaned up.”
Neavoll said a lot of rocks have fallen off the mountainside that haven’t been cleaned up in the last few years and some of the boulders have been large enough to damage the ties and Gerlach is working with the agency to try to clean up the rocks and prevent any more from falling into the rose beds. Neavoll said he feels it is a doable project.
“It is, yeah,” Neavoll said. “From our stance, he’s got a good plan and it seems like he’s motivated to make it happen, so no hurdles from our standpoint.”
Gerlach is not sure how many of the original 1,000 roses can be saved.
“I counted 363 that are probably salvageable,” Gerlach said. “I know it will take at least 400 (new roses) and probably more.”
Even though it would not be a Master Gardener sanctioned project, Stanberry says members of the group would likely help out. She said the roses, given a little water and some support cables to encourage them to climb the rock face, will continue to grow along the rock cliff.
“Once they get a leader chain, they’ll go forever,” Stanberry said. “If given a little bit of water and a little bit of encouragement, they’ll just flourish and cover that whole rock with red roses. He’s got a lot of support from a lot of us who have been around for a while.”
Gerlach hopes he won’t have to raise any money for the project and he is looking for volunteers to help with the heavy lifting.
For those looking to volunteer, call Gerlach at 541-643-5070.
Great idea. Fourth Of July climbers are not only beautiful, but VERY fragrant. My two cents. BUT, they should be cut back in January. Who's gonna do that?
