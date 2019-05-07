The Douglas County Museum will host a Mother's Day craft activity from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is located across from the Douglas County Fairgrounds, off Interstate 5 exit 123.
The activity is free to museum members and included in the cost of admission for non-members.
Two stations will be set up, but the museum is keeping the exact nature of the crafts secret so as not to spoil the surprise for any mothers who might read about the event ahead of time.
The craft stations will be available all day or as long as supplies last. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and military and $2 for children 5 to 17 years old.
Information 541-957-7007
