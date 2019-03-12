NeighborWorks Umpqua plans to develop land at 2923 NE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg. But first, it needs to remove a 1911 farmhouse and outbuildings on the property.
So it's offering them to anyone who is willing to pay them $1 and haul the buildings away by April 20.
The farmhouse has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and is 1800 square feet. It's been vacant for a long time, and the previous tenants stripped a lot of the interior materials out of it.
The Roseburg Historic Resources Commission has approved the home's removal.
Information: 541-982-2952
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.