Roseburg is about to have a new splash of color downtown — in the form of two new murals painted across the walls of the city.
One of the murals, located downtown behind the parking garage on Rose street, was painted by Raymond Argumedo, a Riverside, California, based artist. Argumedo was approached by a local design firm, Anvil Northwest, to create the mural.
Anvil Northwest is the firm in charge of Roseburg’s tourism marketing, running the “Experience Roseburg” campaign. Cam Campman, creative director at Anvil Northwest, said that the murals would be more than just a way to beautify downtown. He hopes the art will be a stepping stone to get people off of Interstate 5 and visit the city.
“Ideally once we get enough pieces, we want it to be a walkable route, where you can experience the art walk and interact with some of the businesses we have here,” Chapman said.
According to Argumedo, his mural — which uses bold, striking colors and covers over half of the large white wall — is inspired by the goddess of nature, and based off a painting of his entitled “Daughter of Earth”.
“This gives something new, something different to look at,” Argumedo said. “Hopefully it inspires the youth to be more creative.”
Another mural, on the back side of North Forty Brewing Company downtown, is expected to be completed in the next couple of days. Campman says that two more murals are in the works and will hopefully be completed before winter.
“One of the things we wanted to convey is that sometimes art for art’s sake is okay,” Campman said. “I think for us, we just wanted to bring something that looks rad to downtown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.