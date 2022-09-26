Backside Brewing was busy Saturday night as groups of friends gathered to enjoy drinks, some pizza and the football games on the screens.
What they didn’t expect was a line of zombies to walk through the dining area.
The annual “Zombie Ball” was held in the back room of Backside Brewing, with a crowd of partygoers wearing tattered clothes, covered in gory makeup and ready for a fun night.
“We look forward to it every year,” said Jean Reimche, who attended the event with Justin Remiche, both dressing as zombie clowns, covered in bloody makeup, wearing wigs and intricate costumes.
The two, who first attended the event four years prior, had been planning on what costumes to wear for months. They were excited about the event’s return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s just not a lot of things for adults to do around here that’s not a bar,” Justin Remiche said.
Party-goers participated in events like a zombie moaning contest, as well as a zombie walking contest and the coveted costume contest — where the king and queen zombies were crowned.
Raymond Cordell and Christine Hayes, whose cosplay names were “Prince Chombie” and “Snow Wombie,” wore zombie-modified costumes based off of the Disney film Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.
“It’s Douglas County, what else are we supposed to do?” Christine Hayes said.
“This is like an extreme sport of people-watching,” Raymond Cordell added.
As the night progressed, guests continued to dance to the music, played by a DJ in a large clown mask, with fog pouring from the small stage set across from the tables.
For Roseburg’s undead partiers Saturday night, the event was a success — one that allowed them to embrace their interests, meet like-minded people and simply dance to the music.
The event was put on by the Roseburg Fright Club, an organization which runs an annual haunted house held at the Roseburg Elk Lodge. The ball serves as a fundraiser for that event.
Roseburg Fright Club’s haunted house opens Oct. 21 at the Elk Lodge in Roseburg.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
