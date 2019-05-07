Demolition of the old Safeway building in downtown Roseburg began on Monday morning. The building has been vacant since 2006, and property owners Pat and Mary Derose have had their second demolition permit from the city since October. The previous permit expired in 2009. Roseburg Community Development Director Stuart Cowie said i.e. Engineering, Inc., which is overseeing the demolition, estimates it could take several weeks to finish the project.

Max Egener can be reached at megener@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217. Or follow him on Twitter @maxegener.

City Reporter

Max Egener is the city reporter for The News-Review. He has a master's degree from the University of Oregon, and is an avid skier and backpacker.

