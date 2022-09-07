Shane Mast opened Oregon Life Home in January of 2021 with ideas of an agent-centered approach to running a brokerage and real estate agency.
“I had new ideas where the brokerage isn't that important anymore," said Mast, broker and owner of Oregon Life Homes. “With the internet and the way we generally meet clients, the brokers themselves aren’t as important so, they probably shouldn't be taking as much money as they have in the past.”
Oregon Life Homes policy is firm in its policy of a $15,000 cap on what the company can take from the agents selling homes. This fits with another goal Oregon Life Homes has for their full-time agents: to make six figures by the end of their second year.
“We are working to break the 80/20 rule which states 20% of employees generally do 80% of the work,” Mast said. “In real estate, it is more like 90/10. Our goal is to bring up that middle, not the top or bottom 25%, but that middle 50, right now they are averaging about $65,000 a year.”
One issue facing brokerage and real estate companies is the fluctuation of interest rates and market demands.
“The market is shifting quickly and we are going to see less and less sales for the foreseeable future,” Mast said, “but this is something we have been talking about for two years because we stat everything and pay close attention to trends.”
Mast believes the future shift in housing will not be as extreme as the housing crisis of 2008 and 2009.
“This is all being caused by interest rates and as soon as the rates go back down, we will see an uptick,” he said. “Right now, 19 million Americans could afford a house, but are not taking action due to the high interest rates at around 6%. Last time it dropped below 5% we had 50 pending sales, so people want to buy.”
These practices and a new attitude toward the traditional brokerage systems has created great success for Oregon Life Homes.
“It wasn’t a goal of ours to be number one, it just kind of happened organically,” Mast said. “We have 20% of the top 50 agents and a lot of these guys are less than three years in the business and they’re just killing it.”
Oregon Life Homes is not for everybody, they have rigorous training schedules and are a 100% open company right down to the open-concept floor plan of their new building at 603 Jackson St. in Roseburg.
“Our agents do four training sessions a week and a lot of companies only do one a month, but our trainings change with the market and focus on new information,” Mast said. “But that’s not all, we also share everything. We have lost agents because they didn’t want to share their secrets, but we are working for all of us to be better.”
This culture of training and sharing information is the base for Oregon Life Homes success over the last year and seven months.
“We are constantly learning and can never know enough,” Mast said. “Not only are we growing, but our clients are getting better deals, and being better-taken care of as we learn about new trends and new things to look out for. Never enough is a big deal we talk about around here.”
David Adamson, a commercial lender for Umpqua Bank sold his home with Oregon Life Homes and decided to use the same company went he bought his new house.
“Shane is really excellent, he is very educated and is quick to answer his phone,” said Adamson. “He has strategies for selling homes as well as negotiation strategies for purchasing. I would 100% recommend Oregon Life Homes.”
For more information on Oregon Life Homes please visit theoregonlife.com.
