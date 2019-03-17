Oregon State Police is requesting the public's help after an altercation involving possibly three cars left a man dead from a gunshot wound.
At noon Sunday, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a reported shooting that occurred on Interstate 5 south of milepost 124. The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg for treatment of a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
OSP is seeking anyone who may have witnessed an altercation between the victim's vehicle, a beige 1992 Honda Accord, the suspect vehicle, a late model silver four-door sedan (possibly a Ford) with no license plates and possibly a third vehicle with no description. A witness described the driver of the silver car as a male in his 30's wearing a red baseball cap.
The three vehicles were observed traveling west on West Harvard Avenue just east of I-5 before turning south onto I-5 from Harvard.
Oregon State Police is asking anyone that may have observed this altercation with the three vehicles or with any information regarding this incident to contact Oregon State Police at *OSP and refer to case # SP19095157. Oregon State Police is asking anyone who sees a vehicle and subject matching that description to call 911 and do not attempt to contact as we consider the suspect armed and dangerous.
The investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.