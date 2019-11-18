An Oregon State Police trooper is on administrative leave after being accused of drunken driving Sunday night and crashing his car west of Roseburg.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Senior Trooper Robert Gorman, 49, of Roseburg.
Deputies responded to a crash near the intersection of Colonial Road and Melrose Road west of Roseburg just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Brad O’Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said deputies determined Gorman was impaired at the time of the crash. Gorman was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Jail, where he was booked and released on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
O’Dell said a caller reported the driver crashed his vehicle and left the scene in another vehicle. Fire personnel arrived before the deputy and reported that the driver had returned to the scene.
Deputies said they found Gorman’s 1985 Ford Mustang off the roadway with heavy damage.
OSP officials confirmed Gorman was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
