An 18-year-old Roseburg man was injured early Thursday morning after police said he was struck by a vehicle.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a male lying on the road in the 1300 block of Northeast Stephens. Isaiah Freeman, of Roseburg, was found with what police said were numerous injuries caused by a passing vehicle.
Freeman was transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries that were considered to be not life-threatening, and is expected to make a full recovery.
A person of interest was identified and later contacted by officers. During the investigation, the suspect vehicle was seized by police and is being processed for potential evidence from the accident.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.