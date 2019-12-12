A juvenile is in custody and other suspects remain at large after an early morning pursuit in North Roseburg in connection with a marijuana dispensary burglary Thursday morning.
The Roseburg Police Department was investigating the burglary at 1 a.m. Thursday and learned that several suspects entered the 420 Club at 2576 N.E. Stephens Street, by damaging a window and stealing merchandise from inside. Officers were able to get a description of a vehicle of interest and notified other law enforcement agencies.
Just before 5 a.m. an off-duty Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle traveling on Northeast Stephens Street and notified other officers who located the car in the 2600 block of Northeast Stephens.
The vehicle, a red Volkswagen Beetle, sped away from police north on Stephens at speeds between 65-80 mph and approaching the construction zone near Costco. Police backed off but the suspect vehicle tried to turn onto Taft Drive just north of the Log Cabin Grocery. The driver lost control and struck a utility pole.
Police said several occupants fled from the vehicle. One suspect, a 16-year-old male, was tackled by law enforcement as he was trying to flee the scene on foot. The other people who fled were not located. Roseburg Police K-9 Nike attempted to track the other suspects, but they were not located.
The 16 year old was found in possession of merchandise stolen from the 420 Club, and he was later lodged at the Juvenile Detention Center for burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges.
The vehicle sustained heavy damage during impact with the utility pole, and was towed from the scene by Roseburg Towing.
Police said there is no evidence that anyone was injured during the collision. Police are still looking for the driver and other suspects that were in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
Why the need to break into the 420 Club when Cougar Cannabis has $6 grams?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.