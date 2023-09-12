When Linda Moreau and John Pierson noticed there was no county ceremony to honor military personnel who went missing in action or who had been prisoners of war, they knew they had to start one.
Each president since Jimmy Carter has issued an annual proclamation declaring the third Friday in September as POW/MIA Recognition Day. For Pierson, putting together a small ceremony was natural as someone who plays the bagpipes at many of Roseburg’s and Douglas County’s military related memorials.
However, Moreau’s inspiration for helping organize such an event is more personal. One that spans her entire lifetime beginning at the start of the Vietnam War.
“My brother was the aircraft commander of the very last helicopter to be shot down in Vietnam and he was missing. The story was there were some survivors on the ground and they thought they were prisoners,” Moreau said. “None of them ever came back.”
Moreau’s brother, Mickey, was believed to have survived the crash. According to Moreau, the years dragged on without any word as to the whereabouts of her brother, where he could be buried or any kind of report on how he may have been killed.
In 1996, Moreau could not take the unknown anymore. She flew to Vietnam to find the site of the helicopter crash and pay her respects.
“I knew I wouldn’t stay away and a couple of months after I got back, they closed the case. They said they found all six men. Two of them were positively identified. The other four, which we now know were the ones that survived the crash, had only teeth. They closed the case and they did not do any DNA testing,” Moreau said.
When the government closed Mickey’s case it was not enough for Moreau. Since that initial trip in 1996, Moreau visited Vietnam a dozen times. Various trips talking with locals who may know more about the crash the day that it happened and searching for unmarked graves in the hopes it may be her brother’s resting place.
“This last January I think I found their remains,” Moreau said.
Moreau plans on going back to Vietnam to follow a promising lead that may bring her to her brother’s remains and will close the door on a mission she has tasked herself with since her parents passed away.
Moreau said the search for Mickey is not all about finding Mickey — it is about not giving up and closing a case where there is not enough evidence to do so. According to Moreau, there are countless families in the United States that do not have any real closure when it comes to their loved ones designated as a POW or MIA.
“There are more people than I realized that are in the same boat. We can fix it,” Moreau said.
Douglas County’s POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday on the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse.
Moreau alongside Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, Roseburg VA Chaplain Patrice Robichaux and Rick McMichael the pastor at Westside Christian Church. Pierson will be playing “Honors by the Pipes” at the ceremony as well.
“I’ve got such motivation to do this because of the guys that I served with and that was the inspiration for me to get involved with the veterans,” Pierson said. “Really the mission is two-fold. Number one, it’s being grateful for living in this country. Part of the mission that we’ve got is to teach the kids, the younger generation about the sacrifices that have been made for all of us in this country.”
Rick Sciapiti, commander of Chapter 147 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Veterans Advisory Committee member, is working on the restoration of the county’s war memorial where the ceremony will be held.
In reviewing the names on that memorial, Sciapiti discovered seven names that, “many Douglas County residents are unaware that these seven individuals who left Douglas County, served in the military never returned home — not even to be laid to rest in one of our local cemeteries.” Each of these names will be honored at the POW/MIA Reccognition.
