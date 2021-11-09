Commercial Hollywood came calling on Roseburg Sunday, complete with non-disclosure agreements, restrictions on personal photography, a rain machine, drone and Russian Arm car as Ripsaw Productions filmed a car commercial in downtown and the Laurelwood Neighborhood.
Roseburg was chosen for the commercial suit as a representative of "small-town America," according to advance notice from the location scout.
Plenty of curious homeowners in the Laurelwood Neighborhood watched from porches, driveways and front lawns as their older, upscale neighborhood and park were dressed for the part.
Leaves were cleared from Madrone and Riverside drives.
"They did a better job than the city does," one observer said. "I was kind of hoping they would keep going around the corner."
Many of the leaves were then scattered about the park to strategically hide cables and wires from cinematography.
Much of the shoot was repetitive, as vehicles made repeated passes down and around Laurelwood Park, at first followed by a drone and later tracked by the Russian Arm car.
A Russian Arm car is a vehicle — in this case a Mercedes SUV — fitted with an articulated boom, gyroscopes and gimbal that allows for steady camera work in full motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.