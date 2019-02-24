Programs are a great way to experience Roseburg Public Library, and with free events for all ages this week, there’s something for the entire family.
The Leap Into Science series begins 4 p.m. Tuesday. For ages 6-10 and their caregivers, the program will help children explore the concept of balance by listening to a story, balancing with their bodies and creating balanced kinetic sculptures with a variety of materials. The series, developed by The Franklin Institute, continues at 11:30 a.m. on Mar. 5 with a preschool workshop and concludes at 4 p.m. Mar. 12 with a family event.
Silent Book Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Attendees read whatever they want for about one hour, then the group discusses titles and authors. Refreshments and free books will be provided at this program, which is open to all and meets the last Tuesday of every month.
Storytime is a huge hit at the library and continues with community volunteers every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The stories, songs and crafts are ideal for preschoolers and early elementary students, and their families and caregivers are invited to join in the fun. Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg joins the staff Monday and she will bring her experience and expertise to storytime in the coming weeks.
Thanks to the generosity of the Roseburg Optimist Club, the library has obtained a license to show feature films, and the first Family Movie Night is at 6 p.m. Thursday. Because of guidelines set by the licensing company, I cannot print the movie title here; however, it is linked on the programs page at roseburgpubliclibrary.org and promoted on posters in the library. I can tell you it’s a blockbuster, family friendly film that is rated PG and runs 116 minutes.
The license allows us to show an unlimited number of movies, so in addition to monthly Family Movie Night, we will screen teen films and plan impromptu pop-up movies in the Children’s Room. Thanks, Optimists!
And wrapping up the week, the library is partnering with CHI Mercy Health Mercy Medical Center and ORegon Surgery Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for an educational, family friendly event focusing on the digestive system and featuring a large, inflatable colon. March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and this is an opportunity for people of all ages to discuss an important topic with local professionals.
That’s only one week of programming and we’re just getting started. We have Teen Advisory Council meetings, author events and education presentations scheduled for the spring and we’re already booking performers for the Summer Reading Program. Check our website or follow us on Facebook @roseburglibrary to keep informed of all of our upcoming events. Library programs are free and open to the public. See you at the library!
