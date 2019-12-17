Roseburg resident Lillene Fifield's concerns about President Donald Trump began with the way he ran his 2016 election campaign.
She worried about alleged ties to Russia and she worried about Trump riling up crowds to suggest former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton should be locked up.
Fifield said her concerns have only increased since he took office.
"I believe the attempt to involve Ukraine was to take attention away from the Russians. I have no doubt the Russians again will be involved in some fashion in his election campaign. They probably already are," she said.
Fifield was one of about 125 people who turned out for a "Nobody Is Above the Law Rally" Tuesday, held on the sidewalk outside Fred Meyer in Roseburg. The local protest was one of about 600 taking place across the country Tuesday on the eve of the day the U.S. House of Representatives was expected to vote on impeachment over the Ukraine incident. Trump is alleged to have abused his power by asking a foreign government to investigate a political rival for the 2020 election and then to have obstructed a congressional investigation.
Participants at the Roseburg rally held up signs calling for Trump's impeachment and American flags.
Merlin Hill of Roseburg carried a megaphone and led group chants, like calling out "People" and having the crowd call back "Power."
Many drivers passing by honked. Hill said most of the people driving by seemed friendly, but about one in 10 gave the protesters "the finger." That's pretty typical for protests he's attended before, he said.
"He hasn't got a clue what our Constitution has to say," he said of the president. "He does things that he wants. And then he says often enough that it's right until people start believing him — like a good salesman, which he is, and that's sad."
He said it's important for those who support impeachment to demonstrate so others in the community realize that not everyone supports him.
"If they don't see us here, they're going to think that everybody's with them," he said. "If they don't see that there are other people that care, they're not even going to think twice. So this is very important."
Diana Wales of Roseburg said the demonstrators favor impeachment and removing the president from office because nobody is above the law.
"It's really scary to me what's happening to our democracy, and the message that will be sent to this and future presidents if he isn't impeached and removed," she said.
If the president is impeached by the House this week, the matter would next go to a trial in the Senate, where two-thirds would have to vote for conviction in order for the president to be removed.
As to whether the Senate actually will vote for removal, Wales said, "I vacillate between optimism and despair."
More than half the senators are Republicans. Wales said she believes thoughtful, intelligent, responsible Republicans are in a bind. They may like Trump's decisions on some issues, such as Supreme Court nominations, but be troubled by what happened in Ukraine.
"It's become somehow scary for Republicans to oppose Trump and to me that's even scarier than if they really believed in him," she said.
Peppi Melick of Roseburg said President Trump has endangered democracy by hollowing out the FBI and all the agencies that keep Americans safe.
"If this is not a case for impeachment, I don't know what is. He's been abusing his power from the day he got in," she said.
Melick said she hopes some of the Republicans change their minds and decide the president needs to go, but she's not optimistic.
"I think it's probably likely they won't," she said.
Vicki Bucklin is an independent and former Republican who said still votes for conservative values like minimal government and reducing the national debt. She supported Clinton's impeachment in 1998, and she supports Trump's impeachment now.
Bucklin of Cathlamet, Washington, was visiting her mother in Roseburg this week, and said this was the closest impeachment rally for her to attend on Tuesday.
"What saddens me most, and it's hard for me to talk about it, is the fact that the Republicans are allowing this in the face of such evidence. It's a cult, it's literally a cult and we've got to stop this," she said.
If Republicans stick with Trump, she said, she'll be voting for a Democrat in 2020.
