A small group of protesters gathered in front of the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market in Roseburg Saturday morning to protest the brief shutdown of a booth run by Chinese American Annie Xia.

Xia said the market’s manager told her last Saturday she would not be allowed to sell eggs there anymore.

“When I heard that, my heart was sunken down. I just felt so depressed and my heart felt pain,” Xia said.

Xia is a recent Chinese immigrant who speaks little English. So customer and protest organizer Lang Hoch stepped in to help translate Xia’s point of view to the management.

Hoch said the dispute began after three customers had complained about split yolks in some of the eggs sold at Xia’s booth, but her research indicated split yolks aren’t a safety concern.

“Because she’s Chinese and she couldn’t speak English perfectly doesn’t mean she doesn’t know how to raise eggs. The hens, they understand Chinese very well,” Hoch said.

The dispute with the farmer’s market appeared to have been quickly resolved after Hoch stepped in.

Annie’s booth was already back up and running on Saturday — eggs and all — and from the looks of things doing a brisk business.

Umpqua Valley Market Manager Amanda Pastoria said she was surprised that there was a demonstration Saturday, since the situation had already been resolved.

“We are here for the community. We provide a really beautiful space for our community to gather,” she said.

“We’re here with food safety rules and regulations and we are here for good vendor relationships. That’s why we’re here. That’s why we’ve always been here,” she said.

Hoch said the protesters came because of lingering concerns over the motivations of the three unnamed customers who complained.

She said Chinese Americans have faced a lot of discrimination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protester Gaoying Vigoa of Roseburg blamed the incident on “unconscious bias.”

“We just think it’s important to have our voice heard,” she said.

